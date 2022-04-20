Sourav Ganguly replace Fletcher as next Team India coach: Report

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly is likely to replace Duncan Fletcher as the next coach of the Indian cricket team, according to reports. As per a report published in a leading English newspaper, an unindentified insider from Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Ganguly is believed to have had an informal word with new BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya about his keenness to replace Duncan Fletcher, whose term as India coach ended after the World Cup. "Sourav's achievements as a cricketer and his tactical acumen present a strong case. But he has to apply for the job. They had a discussion but Dalmiya didn't give him any assurance," the insider said. Those who are keen on taking up the job will have to apply, make a presentation and then sit for an interview. A panel of BCCI office bearers and former India captains are going to conduct the interviews. Rahul Dravid's name is also in contention for the post. The decision is expected to be taken within a fortnight. The BCCI Working Committee will discuss and debate the above options at its April 26 meeting.