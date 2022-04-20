Sourav Ganguly feels India will do well in cricket World Cup

Kolkata: Former captain Sourav Ganguly feels defending champions India have a good chance of reaching the final of the forthcoming cricket World Cup to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand later this month. Releasing a book titled 'Cupmohola' (Seven World Cups) written by sports journalist Gautam Bhattacharjee, Ganguly today said, "I think India has a big chance in this World Cup." The book chronicles untold stories of the dressing room drama in the seven cricket World Cups, from 1987 to 2011. Despite India's poor performance in Australia, the country will do well in the World Cup, Ganguly felt. "You need one game in one afternoon to be a star and change the situation. This team (India) under M S Dhoni have the ability to excel and I won't be surprised if India reach the final," Ganguly said adding that the Indian team had been in Australia for last two moths and which would help them acclimatise to the the conditions better. Ganguly feels to win a World Cup a team has to perform all through and handle pressure. "I don't think there are many problems in the Indian team. In big-time cricket India excelled. I shall be surprised if India perform poorly," he said. Asked to name three players who would emerge as top performers in the World Cup, Ganguly said, "My choice would be Virat Kohli, A B de Villiers and Steve Smith." PTI