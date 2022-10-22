Soumitra Khan Writes To Union Education Minister Over 'Corruption' In Teacher Recruitment In West Bengal

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and party's West Bengal vice president Saumitra Khan wrote to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, over the prevailing corruption at various levels in the teacher recruitment process in the state.

"Respected sir. I want to inform you that till now.. no transparent recruitment has been done for the TET exam as well as there has been a big level of corruption in them. In Primary Teacher Recruitment, Upper Primary Teacher Recruitment, and School Senior Commission Recruitment. All our eligible brothers and sisters have not been getting a single place," read the letter.

He also accused the state government of bribery. "But on the basis of money. those people who did not solve even one question in the OMR set have been recruited. And in this corruption, the West Bengal government and the Education Ministry of the West Bengal government are fully involved and they have the responsibility of playing with the future of our thousands of meritorious brothers and sisters," the letter added.

The BJP leader slammed the authorities for the irregularities in the recruitment.

"Respected Sir, I also want your attention on All our TET candidates have not received any assurance from the Bengal government nor any result. After So many disappointments from the West Bengal Government. All candidates and meritorious brothers and sisters made many applications about this corruption and irregularities related to recruitment in the court, but the Bengal government did not listen even once and did not answer them even once," the letter noted.

Calling out the lathi charge on students, Khan said, "The future builders of our West Bengal, brothers and sisters were on a hunger strike for the last 100 hours but to suppress the voices of all these, the Bengal government sent police at midnight at 2'o clock and forcefully send these deserving candidates in jail. Not only this they also did lathi charge........"

The BJP leader called in for action against the Secretary of the state government and said," Therefore you are requested to support our brothers and sisters and also serve justice by calling the Secretary, Ministry of Education of Bengal and interrogating them immediately."

Earlier in July, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders claimed that along with Partha Chatterjee, the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee were also fully involved in the offence.

"Mamata Banerjee is the main culprit. Partha Chatterjee used to be with the CM for almost 8 to 10 hours, the SSC scam happened only with the blessings of Mamata, and she is associated with Partha Chatterjee. Mamta Banerjee is now trying to save herself and her nephew. (She) will do a lot of gimmicks and we will have to see," said BJP Bengal Vice President Saumitra Khan while speaking to ANI. —ANI