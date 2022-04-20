Soul Of India Will Be Inside The Ram Mandir To Be Constructed In Ayodhya: Yogi

Jamtara: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and star campaigner for the BJP Yogi Adityanath said that the temple to be constructed at the birth place of Lord Ram in Ayodhya will be a 'Rashtra Mandir' in which the soul of India will residence.

Addressing an election rally here, he said the Ram Mandir will be a symbol of strength in democracy of the country and its judicial system. He said, over the span of 500 years the Hindus have fought 176 wars and several lakh have lost their lives to get the Ram Janambhoomi. He said, due to the democracy of the country, power of judiciary and presence of BJP government security will be also provided to the people and all hurdles will be cleared in construction of the temple.

Accusing the Congress of being responsible for all the problems in the country, he said that the Congress party was the 'Gangotri' of corruption which not only compromised with the security of the country but also played with the culture of the nation. He also accused the Congress of deliberately delaying important issues and said that allies of the Congress also ill-treated the Hindus.

Yogi said, it was under the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that work related to construction of the Ram Mandir is going to commence as his entire tenure was dedicated to serve the mother nation. He said that the Prime Minister was working for the security of the nation and taking India at the peak of power at the world level. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister asked the people to remember that it was only due to Prime Minister Modi that the minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who were forced to flee as atrocities were committed on them will get citizenship in India. Jamtara is among the 16 seats of Santhal Pargana where voting will be held in the fifth and last phase on December 20. UNI