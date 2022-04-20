Sotheby's to auction artworks for coronavirus relief in China

Hong Kong: As the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to generate headlines, auction house Sothebys has announced the sale of three artworks which will benefit efforts tackling the outbreak across Greater China, one of the most affected regions.

The modern Asian works - Chu Teh-Chun''s calligraphy La Lune, Pang Jiun''s Monet''s Garden and Sophie Chang''s Source of Hope - will be auctioned at Sotheby''s Hong Kong Modern Art Evening Sale. It would take place in New York on April 16, after relocation.

Some sale proceeds of the three works will be donated to support three separate organisations in Greater China endeavouring to combat the outbreak of the virus, Sotheby''s said.

"The coronavirus outbreak over the past few months has pulled at our heartstrings, and our support and thoughts go out to all those affected by the virus, from patients and front-line medics to our families and friends," Vinci Chang, Sotheby''s Head of Modern Asian Art, said.

—IANS