Sorry Alia Bhatt but fans think Sidharth Malhotra looks hotter with Katrina Kaif�!

The Baar Baar Dekho couple is making the audiences crazy and we have proof.. A Website�had conducted a poll a few days ago and asked fans who does Sidharth Malhotra look hotter with. We gave fans two options � Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. And the result is finally out, �any guesses who is winner? Well, fans loved �Sidharth and Katrina�s jodi over real life lovebirds Alia and Sid. Woahh! Fans have given their verdict and we are surprised coz were expecting Alia and Sid to win as the two are dating. While the Baar Baar Dekho actors received 59 percent of the total votes, the Kapoor and Sons actors received 41 percent making Sid and Kat�s jodi a clear winner. Fans have loved Kat and Sid�s chemistry all thanks to their sizzling chemistry in the Baar Baar Dekho trailer and songs. Ever since the trailer of the film is out, the audiences is going gaga over them and they are restless to see them together. And now after this verdict, we are sure that the film will be a superhit.� Talking about the trailer, �its just three days and it has received 6 millions views on You Tube. Also apart from the trailer, their Kala Chashma song also created a huge rage. So far the song has�received�30 million views. Now that�s the power of this HOT couple. Indeed after the poll result we are sure that the audiences is eagerly waiting to watch this sizzling pair ignite the screen. Well Alia sorry but Kat has owned this.Well now we are looking forward for the couple to�kickstart�the promotions of their film.�Baar Baar Dekho is all set to hit theatres on September 9. �Bollywood Life