Sops suggested to revive tourism in UP in corona times

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Director General (DG) of Tourism, Ravi Kumar N.G., has mooted a proposal under which the state government would pay 50 per cent of the salary of, at least, half of the employees working in the government run hotels, resorts and restaurants, in order to save their jobs, and also to help revive the industry in the state.

According to a draft proposal submitted to the state government for a ''bailout package'' for the tourism industry to assist in its revival, the officer has also suggested that the state government should formulate a comprehensive master plan to ensure preparedness during epidemics or natural disasters in future.

He has suggested the existing tourism policy should be modified to give the hotel and restaurants 25 per cent discount on the electricity bills, 50 per cent relaxation in property tax till March 2021 and tax exemption on bar licenses till December 2020.

He has also suggested compensations to the registered tourist guides till December 2020 and exemption from road and toll tax for tourism vehicles till December 2020.

Ravi Kumar told reporters, "The tourism industry has been badly hit by the lockdown across the world. Industry stakeholders have demanded an economic package for its revival, hence, a draft proposal has been sent for approval to the principal secretary of tourism."

He said that there is a dire need for issuing post-lockdown standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the tourism industry, which follow the COVID-19 protocol.

"The focus is on survival and revival of the industry, and how to boost domestic tourism with the Corona protocols," he added.

