Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty not allowed to date?

Mumbai: Every time a new film releases, we get to hear stories about the �alleged� relationship between the lead pair. The actors are often spotted in each other�s company and give feelers to being in �love�. However, that�s not the case with Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty. According to a DNA report, the two young star kids have not been allowed to date each other. They were apparently strictly asked to maintain a professional relationship and not get emotionally involved with each other in due course. Both Sooraj (son of Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab) and Athiya Shetty (daughter of Suniel Shetty) will make their film debut in Salman Khan�s �Hero�, an official remake of Subhash Ghai�s 1983 namesake blockbuster starring Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Sheshadri. Directed by Nikhil Advani, the film is slated to release on September 11, 2015.