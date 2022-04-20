Sooraj and I are also different, says Tiger Shroff

Mumbai: It is indeed interesting to see the camaraderie between the young guns of Bollywood. In the last few years, we have seen screen rivals flaunting their friendship on social media. And now the latest in the league are Sooraj Pancholi and Tiger Shroff. Apparently, Tiger doesn�t approve of comparisons, reports DNA. Tiger believes Sooraj�s debut film �Hero�, an official remake of Subhash Ghai�s 1983 namesake film, is in no way similar to �Heropanti�. Interestingly, Sooraj will be reprising the role, Tiger�s father- Jackie Shroff � has essayed in the original film. You cannot compare anyone. Hero and Heropanti are different films. Sooraj and I are also different. Everybody has different approaches, a different take on things. Everyone is unique. So you cannot put down someone�s hard work by saying, �Oh, he�s doing it like him�. Don�t compare us,� DNA quoted the actor as saying. Sooraj has known Tiger since he was 5 years old and hence treats him like a brother. Here�s raising a toast to celebrate this beautiful and wishing Sooraj luck or his debut film.