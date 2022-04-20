Soon unlock your iPhone via Apple Watch even with a mask on

New Delhi: Soon you will be able to unlock your iPhone with Face ID even when with a Covid-19 mask on, but only if you are wearing an Apple Watch.

In the next iOS 14 update, Apple Watch will give you haptic feedback to let you know your iPhone has been unlocked, reports Pocket-lint.

The new iPhone iOS version 14.5, now available as developer Beta, has the functionality to unlock your iPhone via Apple Watch as you travel around wearing a mask.

"This is similar behaviour to using the Apple Watch to unlock your Mac which has been available for some time," the report said on Monday.

You need to keep Apple Watch in close proximity to your iPhone to use this feature.

This Apple Watch shortcut is only available for unlocking your iPhone and other functions will still require other authentication if your face is covered.

You'll be asked to put in your passcode every few hours even when unlock with Apple Watch is enabled.

The new feature is part of several new enhancements coming in iOS 14.5 including updates to Siri and app tracking controls.

It Las adds support for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 controllers. 5G global dual SIM is also supported in the next iOS update.

It's been reported that Apple is considering moving to an in-screen fingerprint reader to complement Face ID for the iPhone 13.

—IANS