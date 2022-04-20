Soon, pay bills through Twitter!

New Delhi:�Twitter users in India may soon be able to pay their bills though the micro-blogging site, the media reported. The company has announced a partnership with India-based start-up Lookup to enable users send a direct message to @lookuplite in order to book appointments, inquire about services and make transactions with businesses, Techcrunch reported. Lookup lets retailers and consumers chat with each other through direct messaging. It boasts of 1.2 million registered users despite listing merchants from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Currently, users can buy directly within the social network thorough Twitter's 'Buy' button. In the new arrangement, orders and payments would be fulfilled separately and offline with Twitter simply facilitating the conversation. Lookup will use Twitter's API, as well as its monitoring capabilities, to handle connecting the customer to the prospective merchant. Instead of connecting users through phone numbers, Lookup instead uses Google Maps to give users a view of all the retailers in their area.