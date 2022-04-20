Soon, Experience Your Facebook Timeline In 3D

? �Tweak� can help people use �censored� Facebook: Here�s how in 5 easy steps NEW YORK: If you are an Apple user, get ready to experience your Facebook Timeline in 3D soon. According to reports, the social networking site is rolling out a special feature "3D Touch" to its Timeline. So instead of tapping and swiping, "3D Touch" will allow users to hard-press on items to preview content and then optionally act on it, Tech Crunch reported. The feature will work with web links, profiles, Facebook Pages, Facebook Groups, Facebook Events, photos, profile pictures and cover photos. To begin with, Apple users will be able to press on links and profiles and preview content without having to navigate away from their current spot. "We are excited to start rolling out support for 3D Touch in our iOS app so people can quickly and easily peek into a preview of anything they are interested in on Facebook, and pop into that content to see more," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report. Initially, "3D Touch" on the Timeline will be available to a "small group" of people and will later expand to more users. This previewing feature was earlier called "peek and pop" and introduced on Apple's new smartphones last year. So "peek" at emails from your inbox with a light press then press a little harder to "pop" into them soon!

In what can allow many people in countries like China and Iran use Facebook where it is censored, the social networking site has reportedly tweaked its software that links the site on smartphones to an �anonymizer� that hides their location and identity, the media reported on Saturday. According to Facebook, the �tweak� has not been designed with China and Iran in mind. However, industry analysts see the �anonymizer� feature as a tool to expand Facebook�s reach even further and deeper among smartphone users. This is how it works in 5 easy steps: 1. According to a voanews.com report, Facebook�s app for smartphones that use Android operating system has a feature that links Facebook to the �Tor� app. 2. The app allows users to circumvent censorship and shield their privacy, the report added. 3. �Tor� software is free and Facebook users with Android smartphones can install a mobile Tor app called Orbot. 4. Now rap a button in the Facebook app and be automatically connected to Facebook through the �Tor� network. 5. However, Apple users cannot link to �Tor� as they are on iOS operating system. �Tor� was created by United States Naval Research Laboratory as a way to protect secret data sent over the internet.