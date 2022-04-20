Sony Walkman With hi-res audio support now in India

New Delhi: (IANS) Expanding its Walkman line-up, Sony India on Thursday launched NW-A35 with high-resolution audio and long battery life in India.





The Rs 15,990 NW-A35 Walkman, which comes in black, is available at Sony centres from Thursday.





Fitted with enhanced audio experience with S-Master HX digital amplifier, the NW-A35 offers support for Direct-Stream Digital (DSD) formats.





With digital noise-cancelling function, the device constantly analyses environmental ambient sound and selects the most effective noise-cancelling mode.





The bluetooth and NFC-enabled NW-A35 has an extended battery of up to 45 hours from a single charge.





It has 16GB built-in memory which can be expandable up to 128GB via MicroSD card.





The Walkman has a 3.1-inch touch-screen and intuitive user interface with side keys for convenient control.





