Sony Music denies pulling Beyonce Knowles' songs from Tidal

Los Angeles: R&B star Beyonce Knowles' songs will not be removed from the streaming service, Tidal, Sony Music has said. The music corporation's CEO Doug Morris dismissed the rumours that it threatened to remove its artists from the streaming service, via a statement, reported Aceshowbiz. "Jay-Z is a friend and business associate for many years. I have always admired his business acumen, his entrepreneurship and his passion for music," he said. "All of our content, including Beyonce, is available through the Tidal service, and we have announced no plans to remove our catalog from Tidal. Like all of our other partners, we are rooting for Jay and Tidal to succeed." Sony was allegedly asking for "a large advance" in exchange for their catalogue which includes other Tidal co-owners like Daft Punk, Usher, and Alicia Keys. PTI