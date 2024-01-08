Sony Likely to Abandon $10 Billion Merger with Zee Amid Leadership Standoff

Sony Mulls Scrapping $10 Billion Zee Merger Amidst Leadership Dispute, Potentially Altering India's Media Landscape

New Delhi [India]: Sony Group Corp is reportedly considering scrapping the merger agreement of its Indian unit with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, ending two years of attempts to create a $10 billion media giant. The move comes as a result of a standoff over the leadership of the merged entity, particularly regarding whether Zee’s CEO, Punit Goenka, would lead it. The initial 2021 agreement stated that Goenka would assume this role, but Sony is now reconsidering due to a regulatory probe. Sony is expected to file a termination notice before the Jan 20 deadline, citing unmet conditions for the merger.



The termination may leave Zee vulnerable to potential defaults, coinciding with Mukesh Ambani's efforts to strengthen Reliance Industries Ltd.’s media ambitions through a merger with Walt Disney Co’s India unit. The Sony-Zee merger aimed to create a $10 billion media powerhouse to compete with global streaming giants and local heavyweights. Zee had previously requested a deadline extension, and discussions between Sony and Zee are ongoing, with a resolution still possible before the deadline.



For more details, representatives for Sony and Zee have not responded to requests for comment as of now.

—Input from Agencies