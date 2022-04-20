Sonu Nigam Responds To Trolls On Social Media

Mumbai: Leading singer Sonu Nigam on Wednesday responded to trolls post his comment on "forced religiousness" in India that triggered a string of reactions online.

Nigam, who is known for songs like "Abhi Mujh mein kahin", "Kal ho naa ho", took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to users who slammed him for his 'Aazaan' comments.

One user said: "I can only pray for you to get well soon from your mental instability so that the next time you raise an issue on Twitter with some sense and sanity."

To which Nigam replied: "Still grammatically incorrect...stick to Hindi baby."

Another user came in support of the singer and said that the previous user "has no logic and language in her replies. Needless expressions. Empty vessel".

Nigam replied to him "And apparently she's from Youth Congress. God bless our country if such is the future of our country's Politics," Nigam said.

Another user said that Nigam had good intentions but wrong articulation.

"Perhaps you meant (Sikh, Hindu or Muslim) and (law abiding) citizen of India. Good intention wrong articulation," the user wrote.

Nigam responded by saying: "There is only so much articulation Twitter permits... due to its words limitations. Thus you have to read the entire series of tweets."

Even Singer Mika Singh slammed Nigam and asked him to shift to somewhere else.

"Big brother I respect you lot as a singer. I think you should change your house and stay somewhere else instead of changing loud speakers," Singh tweeted on Wednesday.

Singh also said that "Gurdwaras, Mandirs, masjids and churches aren't only for loud speakers. They represent charity, langars and honourable things".

But filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who has made movies such as "Buddha in a Traffic Jam" and "Chocolate", has lent his support to the singer.

"What happened to Bollywood's champions of free speech because Sonu Nigam is not a sycophant of your club, so no support to him? hypocrites," he tweeted.

The "Bole Chudiyan" singer replied: "A Herd of Cattle, is always bigger than a Pride of Lions."

Nigam on Wednesday offered to apologise if his recent controversial tweets were found to be 'anti-Muslim'.

On Monday, Nigam blew up a controversy when he lashed out at "forced religiousness" in India after being woken up by the 'azaan' (Muslim call for prayer) from a mosque near his home. He was trolled by Muslim community members and organisations with protests and some planning to move court against him.