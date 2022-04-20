Sonu Nigam compares Radhe Maa to Goddess Kali!

Renowned Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has sparked a Twitter war of late by comparing the controversial Godwoman Radhe Maa to Goddess Kali. Defending Radhe Maa's act of donning a mini-skirt, Sonu Nigam took to Twitter and stated that Goddess Kali too is projected wearing less clothes. Not just this, Sonu further raised eyebrows by tweeting that when Sadhus can roam naked on streets, then why is Radhe Maa being criticized. The singer even lashed out at people for worshiping Godmen and Godwomen. Radhe Maa has several cases filed against her. Television actress Dolly Bindra, a former devotee of Radhe Maa, has alleged that the Godwoman is a threat to her family. A Mumbai based woman had filed a complaint against Radhe Maa for provoking her in-laws to harass her for dowry. The Godwoman's pictures in a red mini-skirt had taken social media by storm. Radhe Maa, who claims that she has been blessed with spiritual powers, has many high-profile devotees including actor Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishen and filmmaker Subhash Ghai.