Sonowal Ends Politics Of Languages In Assam

New Delhi (The Hawk): Assam-loving yet fully 'national', Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal presently is deeply engaged in eliminating politics of languages --- this always create language-riots in the state compelling the state to be motionless for days together --- in Assam by consolidating Assam into 1 single unit by promoting Assamese language, in a big way , eastern Indo-Aryan (Indic) language that is the official language of Assam state of India, to end raging politics of languages in the state that frequently have been cause of change of governments in the state starting from the beginning of the state's birth way back. Assamese,the only indigenous Indo-Aryan language of Assam, has been affected in vocabulary, phonetics, and structure by its close association with Tibeto-Burman dialects in the region. Assam was a part of the Bengal province in the British colonial era, and Bengalis are an integral component of the Assamese state, today. For Assam, it can be easily said that it is as diverse a state as India is a country. Assamese and Bengali cultures are distinct. One doesn't mirror the other as two are divergent.

Assamese' grammar is noted for its highly inflected forms, and there are also different pronouns and noun plural markers for use in honorific and nonhonorific constructions. Assamese is also closely related to Bengali; like Bengali and Oriya, Assamese has no grammatical gender distinctions.

(It is the easternmost Indo-European language, spoken by over 14 million speakers, and serves as lingua franca of the region. Nefamese is an Assamese-based pidgin used in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagamese, an Assamese-based Creole language is widely used in Nagaland).

The languages to be affected due to overt, flagrant promotion of Assamese language include: Hojai,Kochi, Mechi, Tai Aiton,Tai Khamti, Tai Nora, Tai Phake, Boro, Khasi, Tai ahom,Bengali, Kuki, Hmar, TaiRabha, Tiwa, Mishing, Dimasa, Deori, Karbi, Tai, Rabha, Mishing, Dimasa.