Sonia Writes An Emotional Letter To People Of Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli: In an emotional letter, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has thanked people from her constituency Raebareli for re-electing her in the Lok Sabha elections and said that she is ready to sacrifice everything for the country.

In a letter to the voters of her constituency on Sunday, Ms Gandhi said," I promise you that to safeguard the basic values of the country and to uphold the tradition of the ancestors of the Congress, I will not step back from sacrificing whatever I have got," she said.

The letter addressed to the people of Rae Bareli, Sonia Gandhi also thanked the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Swahbiman Dal, which did not field any candidate against her.

In a one page letter Ms Gandhi said ,"I know that the coming days are going to be very tough, but I am fully confident that with the power of your support and trust, the Congress will meet every challenge". Referring to the people of her constituency, Sonia Gandhi said she had always tried to look after this extended family. "You are my family. I derive strength from you and this is my real asset," she pointed out.

Sonia Gandhi, was the only Congress candidate to win from UP, when she defeated BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh by a margin of over 1.67 lakh votes. In the adjoining Amethi Lok Sabha seat, her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani by a margin of over 55,000 votes. UNI