Sonia To Thank Rae Bareli Voters On Wednesday

Rae Bareli: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be visiting her parliamentary constituency on Wednesday to thank her voters for supporting her in the Lok Sabha polls.

Party sources here on Monday said Ms Gandhi will reach here on Wednesday morning and later will hold a small meeting to address the people of her constituency.

However, before Sonia's arrival to Rae Bareli, her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will reach Rae Bareli on Tuesday late evening. Priyanka is slated to hold a day-long meeting on Wednesday with the leaders of 40 Lok Sabha seats of Poorvanchal to review the reason for the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Priyanka, the AICC general secretary for UP east, would hold her meeting at the Bhue Mau guest house where Sonia Gandhi could make a presence. Both the mother and daughter will return to New Delhi on Wednesday night. UNI