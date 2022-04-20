Sonia, Rahul Hold Janata Darshan In Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her son Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a Janata darshan here on Wednesday morning where around 1,000 people thronged the Bhue Mau guest house to register their problems and complaints.

At the same time, Ms Gandhi also inaugurated several development projects to the tune of over Rs 75 crore in her Rae Bareli Parliamentary constituency under her MPLAD and PMSJY scheme at the guest house.

During the event, both the mother and son gave a patience hearing to the people which included 23 delegations. Later, senior Congress leaders of the district also met Mr Gandhi and apprised him about the local politics.

The leaders expressed their concern about the reported anti-party activities of MLA Dinesh Pratap Singh and his two brothers-- the Congress MLA from Harchandpur Rakesh Singh and district panchayat chairman Awadhesh Singh. These rebel Congress legislators are slated to join the BJP during a rally in the district on April 21, to be attended by BJP president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Later, Ms Gandhi inaugurated a Passport Sewa centre opened at the head post office premises and thereafter, she would be attending the District Development Coordination Monitoring Committee meeting to be held at the collectorate.

However, Mr Gandhi, would not accompany his mother in the programme but will go to Salon to meet the local people.

Both the leaders are expected to leave for New Delhi en route Lucknow at around 1500 hrs. UNI