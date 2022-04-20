Sonia, Priyanka Reach Rae Bareli: Priyanka Commences Meeting With LS Candidates

Rae Bareli: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi along with her daughter and AICC general secretary ( Uttar Pradesh east) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached here on Wednesday morning.

While Sonia Gandhi will hold a small meeting to thank her voters for giving her a resounding victory by over 1.65 lakhs votes for the fifth time from Rae Bareli, Priyanka on the other hand commenced her meeting with the losing Lok Sabha candidates and the district presidents of 40 lok Sabha seats of Poorvanchal.

According to sources, both the Congress leaders reached Frusatganj airport by a chartered flight on Wednesday morning and immediately rushed to the Bhue Mau guest house for the meeting.

At the airport, Sonia Gandhi was given a rousing welcome by the party leaders. However, the meeting with the party leaders of Poorvanchal would be a hectic one here after yesterday's meeting of the western UP in New Delhi, chaired by AICC general secretary Jyotriditya Scindia ,where the district leaders launched attack on the senior leaders for ignoring the workers and some even charged leaders of collecting money to give Lok Sabha tickets.

A senior Congress leader, who is here to attend the meeting with Priyanka, made it clear to reporters that they will try to talk openly with their leader." If she do not talk to us then we will not sit there to hear her. We will immediately come out of the meeting," he said.

Meanwhile, another AICC general secretary ( UP West) Jyotriditya Scindia, on the other hand, will reach Lucknow on June 14 and will hold meeting with the LS candidates, who lost the general elections 2019.

He will also meet the district/city presidents, former MPs, legislators and official bearers at the state party headquarters, from 1100 hrs to 1820 hrs on Friday. In the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls, Congress could only manage the Rae Bareli seat of Sonia and even lost Amethi, where party president Rahul Gandhi was defeated by Union Minister Smriti Irani.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Congress contested around 65 seats in alliance with smaller political parties, but failed to impress the voters, as their vote share came down from the 2014 elections. UNI