Sonia Pledges Full MPLAD Funds, Priyanka Her Support

Lucknow: Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday pledged all her MPLAD funds for combating coronavirus in her constituency Rae Bareli.

In a letter to the Rae Bareli District Magistrate, Sonia Gandhi authorised the DM to draw as much funds as required in dealing with the situation and provide sanitisers, masks and medicines to the people of her constituency. "I appeal to the district administration to distribute masks and sanitisers to the people and give extra care to the daily wagers and the elderly," the four-time MP from Rae Bareli wrote to the DM.

She further said that she would do all that is required as the MP from Rae Bareli to keep the people safe and healthy.

She also requested the administration to ensure that nobody goes hungry in her constituency. The interim Congress chief has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting a cash transfer of Rs 7,500 to every Jan Dhan account holder, PM Kisan Yojana account holder, all old age/widow/differently abled people''s pension accounts and MGNREGA workers'' accounts, as one-time special payment to tide over the 21-day lockdown period that is in place to prevent the spread of the dreaded virus.

She also suggested that farmers'' produce should be purchased immediately and all recovery of loans should be suspended.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has sent a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reaffirming her party''s support to the government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

In her three-page letter, Priyanka has said that the government should provide relief to the labourers, vendors, destitute, widows and others who have been deeply affected by the lockdown.

She requested the state government to ensure that labourers who are coming to Uttar Pradesh as reverse migration should be given facilities to reach their homes safely.

The Congress leader also urged the UP government to start a helpline for displaced labourers so that they can contact the concerned officials.

She asked the Chief Minister to provide food grains to slums in urban areas besides ensuring adequate medical help to all.

Priyanka Gandhi also underlined the fact that the medical staff should be given adequate personal protective equipment so that they do not get exposed to the deadly virus while treating patients.

She further said that salaries of nurses should be paid on time since some groups had complained about non-payment of salaries. Priyanka Gandhi also wrote that Congress workers would support the government in its efforts to combat the deadly virus. --IANS



