    Menu
    India

    Sonia Gandhi re-elected as Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson

    author-img
    The Hawk
    June8/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    At a meeting of party MPs, her name was proposed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and seconded by Gaurav Gogoi, K Sudhakaran, and Tariq Anwar.

    Sonia Gandhi

    New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was unanimously re-elected as the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party on Saturday, its leaders said.

    At a meeting of party MPs, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge proposed Sonia Gandhi's name as the chairperson of the parliamentary party.

    The proposal was seconded by Gaurav Gogoi, K Sudhakaran and Tariq Anwar.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/cwc-passes-resolution-to-appoint-rahul-gandhi-as-lop-in-lok-sabha 

    Gandhi, 77, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in February.

    Earlier, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) unanimously urged Rahul Gandhi to take on the mantle of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and he told the party's top brass that he will take a decision on it "very soon".

    —PTI

    Categories :IndiaTags :Sonia Gandhi Congress Party Parliamentary party chairperson Mallikarjun Kharge Gaurav Gogoi K Sudhakaran Tariq Anwar
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in