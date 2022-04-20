Sonia Discusses Political Situation In UP

Rai Bareli: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday discussed strategies for strengthening the organisation in Uttar Pradesh in a training camp of the district and city presidents.

She also took on the BJP with regards to farmers' issues in her parliamentary constituency.

Ms Gandhi, along with her daughter and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had reached Rai Bareli yesterday on a two-day visit.

She held a meeting with the party office-bearers in the training camp of the district and city presidents at the Bhuemau Guest House.

The Congress president discussed the political situation of Uttar Pradesh and along with strengthening the organisation at the booth level, also made an announcement to put up a fight against the Yogi government by taking up the farmers issue.

Ms Gandhi and Ms Vadra directed the party leaders and workers to visit the homes of the farmers, organise 'Nukkad sabhas' to address their problems. On the other hand, they were also directed to do a 'gherao' of the block, tehsil and district-level officers, based on the farmers' demands.

Announcement to 'gherao' the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state through 'Vishal Kisan Aakrosh March' in state capital Lucknow, in the last phase of the farmers' movement in this joint meeting was also made.

The training camp of the Congress started January 20 in the Bhuemau Guest House, wherein the party district presidents and city presidents are being trained.

A senior office-bearer of the Congress said the newly-elected office-bearers of the party are being imparted information about the party's ideology, history, political philosophy, Indian culture and spirituality.

The accountability and responsibility of the entire district committee which has been formed at the district level has also been marked so that they can keep their sides firmly while facing the political attacks with alacrity.

During this time, the district and city presidents, apart from management and formation of committees at the booth-level, have also been given training to make better uses of social media. Both the Congress leaders also met the common people during the Rai Bareli visit.

The leaders left for Amethi, after completing their two-day visit to Rai Bareli. UNI