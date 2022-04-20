    Menu
    Sonia Congratulates Biden, Harris For US Election Win

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election on Saturday, saying India looked forward to a close partnership beneficial to peace and development. In a statement late in the night, Gandhi also extended warm greetings to vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

    Under the "wise and mature" leadership of Biden and Harris, Gandhi said "India looks forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world". Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to American media projections.

    —PTI

