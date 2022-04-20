Sonia appoints office bearers for UP Cong SC cell

Lucknow: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed office bearers for the party's SC cell in Uttar Pradesh.

Former MP Kamal Kishore Commando has been named as the working president of the cell which has eight Vice Presidents, 17 General Secretaries and 17 Secretaries.

The cell is now expected to take up the issue of Dalit atrocities with renewed vigour and give a major push to party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's effort to reach out to Dalit families that have been victims of atrocities.

Among the new appointees, there are two women General Secretaries-Renu Gautam and Hasmukh Kori and two Secretaries -- Swarnlata Suman and Sangeet Kaushal.



--IANS

