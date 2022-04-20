Sonia's Rae Bareli Visit Cancelled

Lucknow: A last minute cancellation of a day-long visit of Rae Bareli MP and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to her parliamentary constituency on Saturday has triggered speculation about her health. Gandhi was scheduled to visit her parliamentary constituency after a gap of almost two years and her visit was cancelled without any explanation late on Friday. Poor health has prevented the senior Congress leader from visiting the family stronghold during the past almost two years. District Congress President V.K. Shukla said all preparations for Gandhi's day-long visit had been completed but they were informed late on Friday over the phone from her Delhi office that she will not be able to make it. No explanation was given for the cancellation nor any future date was suggested, the leader told IANS. The Special Protection Group (SPG) that protects Gandhi had been camping in Rae Bareli for the last two days. During her six-hour stay, Gandhi was scheduled to take part in a developmental meeting with district officials.After that, she was to take rest at the Bhuremau Guest House and then inaugurate some developmental projects from there only. She was also scheduled to meet district office bearers and some local residents at the guest house.--IANS