Sonebhadra Violence Was Pre-Planned: CPI (ML)

Lucknow: Accusing the district administration of standing with the land-mafia, the Communist Party of India (M-L) on Saturday said the violence on the tribal people in Sonebhadra was 'pre-planned' and in one way, the attackers were 'let off.'

In a statement here, State Office Secretary Arun Kumar said an eight-member team of the party, under the leadership of state secretary Sudhakar Yadav, reached Umbha village on Thursday and probed the matter and the team stayed in the area for two days.

Mr Kumar said that the district administration knew about the whole issue, but neither before, nor after the incident any kind of solutions were put into place and in a way, the attackers were let off.

In the garb of taking action against the land-mafia, the tribal people are being evicted from their land in the Yogi government, while their ancestral lands are being appropriated, he alleged.

The probe team met the families of the deceased and the injured and expressed their grief over the incident and sought information about it, he said. The State Office Secretary said Santeepa Devi, the mother of an injured Mahendra, told the party that they have been farming on the land, which was at the center of the conflict, since four generations. Earlier, there was an old jungle there and since that time, they have been tilling it.

Bhagwanti Devi, the mother of another injured Rajinder said on the day of the incident, suddenly they were informed that Gram Pradhan Yagya Dutt had reached the spot and started ploughing the area to claim its possession, along with over 100 of his supporters occupying 32 tractors, who were carrying guns, rifles and sharp weapons.

Upon resistance from the people of the village, the group led by the Gram Pradhan opened fire and those who fell after being injured by bullets, were attacked and beaten with sticks. Mr Kumar said that apart from the state secretary, the probe team primarily comprised of party's state standing committee member Shashikant Kushwaha, Sonebhadra district secretary Shankar Kol, state committee member Bigan Gond and Ghorawal area party leader Vijay Kol. UNI