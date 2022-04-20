Sonam Kapoor wraps up 'Blind'

Glasgow: Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has wrapped up shooting of the upcoming thriller, Blind. She shared the update on Saturday on Instagram.

"It's a Film Wrap for #BLIND ! See you at the Movies! @shomemak @gairiksarkar @avishek_g #sujoyghosh," she wrote alongside a boomerang.

The boomerang featured her with her team including the film's young director Shome Makhija. In the video, Sonam jumps with joy, clapperboard of the film in hand.

Sonam will be seen in the role of a blind person in the upcoming thriller, produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

The action-thriller revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. The cast also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.

The film is based on a South-Korean film of the same name that released in 2011.

—IANS