Sonam Kapoor Upset With 'Sexist Nonsense'

Mumbai : Actress Sonam Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion sense, has slammed remarks that were generated surrounding one of her ensembles which gave a peek-a-boo of her side profile. She says it's "sexist nonsense".







She feels it is sad that some media persons preferred to focus on her dress, and come out with conclusions instead of focusing on "pertinent things" that she talked about.





The 31-year-old had worn a ruffled collar Rasario Atelier jumpsuit at an event on Thursday and the photographers captured her in movement from her side profile, in an unflattering angle. According to certain media reports, Sonam was "uncomfortable" in the outfit.





Reacting to this, Sonam tweeted: "I was very comfortable in my outfit. I said a lot of pertinent things, but obviously you guys rather report this. Sexist nonsense. The photographers went out of their way to take these pics... and frankly I don't give a damn, I'm proud of my body."





Sonam's reaction was hailed by her colleagues.





Bhoomi Pednekar posted: "Sonam Kapoor you look hot AF. More power to you".





To this, Sonam replied: "Thanks Bhoomi. I felt hot as ****! I hope it wasn't a woman writing these headlines."





Actress Sophie Choudry also backed Sonam, and said: "As you damn well should be hottie! Your body, your choice".





Sonam will next be seen in R. Balki's directorial "Padman", Rajkumar Hirani's "Dutt" and Rhea Kapoor's "Veere Di Wedding".





--IANS