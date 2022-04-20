    Menu
    Sonam Kapoor sings while gymming

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor tried singing while working out, and hubby Anand Ahuja was around to post her effort on Instagram profile.

    In the candid video , Sonam croons an English number while running on a treadmill at home.

    "My entire (world) @sonamkapoor ! Happy Birthday Month! PS that''s your playlist @rheakapoor," Anand captioned the video.

    Reacting to the post, Sonam commented: "how can you take this video of me and post it .."

    To which, Anand replied: "You never fail to entertain me."

    After spending two months of lockdown at her in-laws'' house in Delhi, Sonam returned home in Mumbai a day before her birthday on June 9. Her family celebrated her birthday at their residence.

    --IANS

