Sonam Kapoor finally comes out of her comfort zone for Dolly Ki Doli!

The Khoobsurat girl has always found scripts which made sure she was well protected in the shades of air-conditioned sets, but not for this Arbaaz Khan production The gorgeous and immensely talented Sonam Kapoor has already captured eyeballs of movie connoisseurs with her quirky and fun promos of the much awaited, Dolly Ki Doli. The versatile and gorgeous actress portrays an attractive con woman who marries men only to rob them. Reportedly Ms Kapoor shot majority of the movie at real and authentic locations across the country. This sure comes as a surprise, knowing Sonam. We know how the Kapoor lass has always worked in the closed protection of air-conditioned (mostly but not always) film sets. We are also aware of the fact, that she�s always been one of the most pampered persons on the sets. So her to come out of her pampering zone and embrace real-life locations sure surprised us. Given that most of her contemporaries have been doing this all along, and that films are now coming closer to reality with filmmakers giving special attention t