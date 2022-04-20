Sonam Kapoor celebrates 7 million Twitter followers

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor today reached the 7 million follower mark on micro-blogging site Twitter. The 30-year-old "Khoobsurat" actress said she will celebrate this milestone with her fans by chatting with them online. "Woohoo 7 million followers!! Ready for a massive Q and A session at 8pm IST," Sonam posted on twitter. The actress, who was last seen on the big screen in "Dolly Ki Doli", will star alongside Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatiya's "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", which will release on November 12. She has also begun shooting for the biopic of Indian flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, who was murdered while saving passengers from terrorists on board the hijacked Pan Am Flight 73 in 1986. The film will hit theatres next year. PTI