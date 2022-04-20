Sonal Chauhan not in a celebratory mood ahead of b''day

New Delhi: Actress Sonal Chauhan will be turning a year older on May 16, but she isn''t in a mood to celebrate her birthday in a grand way.

"I''m not really in a very celebratory mood this year given the tough times the world is facing," Sonal told IANS, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, she plans to make her birthday unique.

"Every year I make plans to celebrate with my close friends and family but this year it''s slightly different with everything being virtual. I''m taking it in a positive way, because I know I''ll remember it forever," she shared.

She will be on a video call with her family and close friends and cut a cake in front of them.

"What''s going to make it extra special is that I will be celebrating my birthday with all my fans and well wishers who follow me on social media, because they''ve always supported me in everything I''ve done, they''ve been a great source of positivity for me especially during the lockdown," said Sonal.

"It will be memorable because this time I will get to celebrate it with all my well wishers and hopefully, I''ll get to speak to a few of them one-on-one," added the "Jannat" actress.

Asked if she will be doing a good deed on her birthday by making some donations or more, she said: "When it comes to donation, it''s something very personal and I believe in doing it silently rather than talking about it. All I can say is that I am doing everything that''s possible in my limit."

"I am hoping all this ends soon and we come out a more kinder and healthier world to live in," she ended on a positive note.

