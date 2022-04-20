Sonal Chauhan lands special role in 'Size Zero'

Chennai: Actress Sonal Chauhan has landed an important role in Arya and Anushka Shetty starrer Tamil-Telugu bilingual �Size Zero�, a romantic comedy about the travails of an obese girl. Sonal is expected to join the sets next week. "Sonal will be playing the second lead. It's a brief role but very important from the perspective of the story. She will start shooting from next week," a source said. Anushka plays an obese woman in �Size Zero�, which will be helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by PVP Cinema. Sonal is currently busy with Ram Pothineni-starrer Telugu romantic-drama �Pandaga Chesko�. IANS