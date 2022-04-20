Sonakshi to star opposite Akshay in 'Namaste England'

Mumbai:�Actress Sonakshi Sinha has been roped in to share screen space again with Akshay Kumar in new film "Namaste England". The 28-year-old actress, who worked with Akshay in "Holiday...", "Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara", "Rowdy Rathore", "Joker" among others, took to Twitter to confirm her presence in the film. "Namaste England... Its official!," she wrote. There were reports that Anushka Sharma and Kangana Ranaut were approached to play the female lead in the Vipul Shah-directed film. The movie is not the sequel of hit 2007 film "Namaste London", which saw Katrina Kaif romancing the superstar.