Sonakshi Sinha�s sexy makeover is impressive, should Bollywood�s fashionistas be worried?

Sonakshi Sinha�s recent films, Action Jackson and Tevar may not have got her any praise but her current style statements will certainly remedy some of that! I came across pictures of Sona attending the Foster Grant eye-wear press event (she was signed on as the brand ambassador). She sported a mint green Amy Billimoria dress with white pumps. Sonakshi wears this look SO well! She is definitely going to bring noodle straps back as a trend! The pink lip and the hairdo is inspiring! Sonakshi-Instagram-1 But before you get bowled over by Jr Shotgun�s day look, take a look at her outfit for the night, for the BMW car launch! Sonakshi wore a Gauri and Nainika dress teamed with golden pumps and Viange Vintage heart earrings. I love how the dress fits on her frame and also the dramatic panel running down the left side of the dress! All class! She was styled by Sakshi Mehra for both the events. Sonakshi-Instagram-2 The Fashion police has often been on Sonakshi�s case for her style sense. But her yesterday�s outfits shut them up real good! Looks like Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut have some really tough competition coming their way! Green is just the colour for Sona, don�t you agree? What did you think of Sonakshi�s style? Tell me in the comments section below