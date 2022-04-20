Sonakshi Sinha: I'm not worried about when work will start

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha says she is not fretting about getting back to work, or how the industry will change in the Covid era.

The actress shared that she is loving the lockdown life for now.

"I am just going to admit that I am loving lockdown life. In the last 10 years, I haven't gotten a break for so long, where I have been able to spend time with myself, understand what I want from life, do the things I like to do and just be one with yourself, sort your head out, contemplate and understand what's important and what's not important in life. I'm really loving it," Sonakshi said.

"I am not worried about when work will start, and how it will be. I know it's going to be difficult going back to the set, with 'what you are touching' , 'don't touch your face', and with people in PPE kits. I did one photoshoot and it was so strange being around people who are covered up head to toe and you are the only one open. You are like 'keep your hands to yourself and don't touch your face', sanitise every five minutes. It's really weird," she added.

The actress is "keeping that worry aside and doing what makes me happy at the moment", she said, explaining it refers to "my art and painting, endless conversations with friends and spending time with family".

"Right now, everybody is in the same boat. It will start when it has to start and we will move on with this and get over it," she added.

Talking about her binge-watch list, Sonakshi said: "I watched so many things that I am fed up of watching anything now."

"I watched 'Talaash' again because I am doing a show with Reema Katgi and I love that film. I want to read but I don't have the patience to sit down with a book. When I do my cardio, I need to have something in front of me to watch otherwise I hate doing cardio. I wish we had finished Reema's web show. It was such an exciting role for me. I can't wait to get back," she said in an episode of the show "Zoom Happy Space With Rudrani".

–IANS