Sonakshi Sinha with 'bhaijaan' Salman Khan

New Delhi: This surely seems to be the month of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. The film starring none other than 'dabangg' Salman Khan has the entire Bollywood fraternity eagerly awaiting its release on Eid this month. And Shotgun junior Sonakshi Sinha is no different. The 'Rajjo' ji this time took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a picture from the sets of singing reality show 'Indian Idol Junior'. She can be seen in the esteemed company of Salman Khan, singer Adnan Sami, reality show judges Vishal and Salim Merchant.