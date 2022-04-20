Sonakshi Sinha to perform at Justin Bieber's India gig

New Delhi: Sonakshi Sinha will perform at Grammy Award winner and global pop sensation Justin Bieber's Purpose World Tour in Mumbai in May, she said on Monday.





The actor will perform one of the opening acts at the highly anticipated gig, which will be held at the DY Patil Stadium on May 10.





"I am really fond of Justin Bieber's music and I love how his sound has evolved over the years and today he reaches out to a universal fan base. I'm definitely looking forward to this event," Sonakshi said in a statement.





The Lootera actress is currently working on a new single and intends to launch it at the Purpose Tour.





Arjun Jain, director, White Fox India—the sole promoters of the tour, said, "We are looking at very innovative opening acts for the Bieber concert and we would love to have Sonakshi to be a part of it. It's too preliminary to confirm anything but the discussions are underway."





The 22-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter is expected to perform hits like Where are you now, Boyfriend, Love yourself, Company, As long as you love me, What do you mean?, Baby and Purpose.





Bieber's latest jaunt is in support of his fourth album Purpose, wherein he has experimented with more exploratory electronic sounds.





Apart from India, the Asia leg of the tour comprises Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai in the UAE.





IANS



