Sonakshi Sinha to judge 'Indian Idol Junior'

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha is set to make her small screen debut. The actress, who calls herself Shotgun Junior, says she will be judging the upcoming season of singing reality show "Indian Idol Junior". The actress took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the news as well as her excitement over the show. "Enough guessing!! HAPPY to announce #ShotgunJunior is going to be a part of Indian Idol Junior Yf https://youtu.be/jTsft5Ah7zQ A#SonakshiAndJunior," Sonakshi tweeted Friday night. Meanwhile, her fans are so excited about her new role that as soon as the news came out, hashtag #SonakshiOnIndianIdolJr started trending on Twitter. Happy about that, she added: "So much excitement for #SonakshiOnIndianIdolJr that its trending!!! Woooo hooooo!!!" Set to go on air on Sony Entertainment Television, the new season will be hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala and Asha Negi. IANS