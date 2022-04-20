Sonakshi Sinha starts shooting for Murgadoss's next

New Delhi: After working with AR Murgadoss in `Holiday..`, Sonakshi Sinha is ready to be starred in his next untitled Hindi film,has teamed up with the successful director for an untitled Hindi film. The action thriller also stars daddy Shatrughan Sinha in an important role. Sona who has a number of hit movies to her credit took to Twitter to announce her first day shoot from the film sets. My first day of shoot today for @ARMurugadoss sirs film! Cant wait to be in front of the camera!! Super charged up... Wish me luck � Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 16, 2015 The fiery actress sure looks quite enthusiastic about the action thriller. The `Dabangg`actress is quite ready to pump up some action on-screen. The film, which will be produced by Fox Star Studios, is the official remake of Tamil hit �Mounaguru�. Interestingly, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will be playing a badie in the film.