Sonakshi Sinha slams Alia Bhatt�s father Mahesh Bhatt after being targeted by him regarding the AIB Roast!

Mahesh Bhatt questioned Sonakshi�s absence from the FIR list containing those booked for the AIB roast. the latter has now lashed out! The AIB Knockout/ Roast controversy keeps getting worse with each passing minute. Not only have the comedic group AIB and celebrities Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha faced flak for participating in a �vulgar and obscene� act as it is being termed but have had FIRs filed against them too. Alia�s father and popular filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has been irked about the entire incident and was seen questioning the absence of Sonakshi�s name from the list of those booked, which had Alia�s name on it as well. �Alia was a participant and also subjected to the humour. The FIR names Deepika Padukone and Alia among the participants. Why not the other 3,998 attendees of the show? More importantly, if it names celebrities in the audience, why not Sonakshi Sinha,� he asked. The director subtly hinted at favourtism being conducted in Sonakshi�s case, since her father Shatrugan Sinha is a a BJP MP. � Clearly, certain forces are orchestrating this series of events. The answer is in my question,� stated Mr Bhatt. His statement has been slammed by Sona, who took to her Twitter account to put forth a series of tweets, questioning the intention with which Mr Bhatt said those words. Her first tweet was the one seen below: