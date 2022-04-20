Sonakshi Sinha Reveals How She Deals With Trolls

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha has revealed how she deals with trolls, during a Twitter interactive session with fans on Saturday evening.

The subject came up when, during the #SonaSays session, a user quizzed about the background picture on Sonakshi's Twitter profile, where the actress can be seen standing with her eyes closed and fingers in her ears, in a T-shirt reads "I am listening".

Talking about the photograph, Sonakshi replied: "My background picture implies how I respond to trolls."

During the online chat, the actress also revealed facts about herself including her favourite food, her nicknames, her favourite cartoon characters and the directors on her wishlist.

A fan was curious to know her height, to which she replied: "There has been too much speculation on this... let me settle the matter now only. I am tall enough."

Responding to a fan who asked which directors she would want to work with, the actress revealed: "Raju Hirani sir and Rohit Shetty sir are on my wishlist! Love love love their movies!"

Asked about the favourite cartoon characters from her childhood days, the actress wrote: "Tom and Jerry, swat cats, johnny bravo, dexters laboratory! Omg, bring em back!"

A fan wanted to know about her culinary skills.

"In lockdown tried to make any stuff in the kitchen??" the user asked.

"A mess," she replied.

Sonakshi also revealed her nicknames on a fan's request: "Sona baby, Sonz, Sonu, Son, So and S."

Another fan asked: "If you could eat only 3 foods for the rest of your life, what would they be?" Sonakshi shared a video where she replied: "Margherita pizza with extra cheese, schezwan noodles and dal chawal."

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India".(IANS)