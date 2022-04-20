Sonakshi Sinha reaches 7 million fan following on Twitter

New Delhi:�Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is always active on social media, now has a Twitter squad of seven million followers. Showing her gratitude to her fans, the 30-year-old actress took to her Twitter handle and posted a quirky video of herself, wherein she is seen pointing towards her seven million followers with her fingers. Along with the clip, the Dabangg star wrote, "Hey u! Thanks for following me... Every one of you that now makes up my twitter squad of 7 millionnnnn! Woo hoo!'

On the movie front, Sonakshi will next be seen in AR Murugadoss' Akira and in Force 2 alongside John Abraham.