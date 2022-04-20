Sonakshi Sinha gears up for IIFA, posts rehearsals pic

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Sonakshi Sinha is in high spirits for IIFA 2015. This will come as a pleasant surprise to her fans that the stylish actress has given a rocking singing stage performance in Kuala Lumpur where the event is being held this year. Sona took to Twitter to post a picture from the rehearsals of IIFA, which will take place tonight. The IIFA weekend is turning out to be a platform for marathon of celebrities who leave their footprints behind with their elegance and style. 16th International Indian Film Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the International Indian Film Academy will be honouring the best Hindi films of 2014.