Sonakshi Sinha's mini Big B moment

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha Sunday experienced a mini Amitabh Bachchan moment when a group of fans gathered outside her house here. Come Sunday and one can see fans of the megastar standing outside his house. And now Sonakshi is experiencing the same. "My vry own mini @SrBachchan moment outside my house! This is what we work for. Thank u! Overwhelmed," the 27-year-old, who has nearly four million fans on Twitter, tweeted Sunday. Sonakshi, who made her Bollywood debut with superstar Salman Khan in 2010 film "Dabangg", also posted a video in which her young female fans are seen shouting with excitement and waving their hands to the star. IANS