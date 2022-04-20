Mumbai:�Director A R Murugadoss is impressed with the way Sonakshi Sinha, lead actress of his upcoming film "Akira, has performed the action sequences in the movie. The 29-year-old actress has trained for 120 days to be fighting fit in "Akira". According to the makers, in the film she will be seen doing action that none of the Bollywood actresses have attempted till now. "Sonakshi has impressed me with her action skills. She has trained extensively before the shoot as well as when the shooting was on and it just shows in the film. She has surpassed my expectation with her action stunts. Sonakshi is the action girl of Bollywood," Murugadoss said in a statement. Produced by Fox Star Studios, "Akira" is the Hindi remake of the 2011 Tamil hit "Mounaguru," and also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Shatrughan Sinha . Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film will releases on September 2.