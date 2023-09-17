    Menu
    Son, three aides held for killing father for property in UP

    Pankaj Sharma
    September17/ 2023
    Lucknow: The Lucknow police have arrested a man and his three aides for killing his father in Lucknow, police said. The man has been identified as Vimal Yadav.

    He allegedly killed his father over a piece of land in the Wazid Nagar area under Malihabad police in Lucknow on September 6.

    The man had also filed an FIR himself against unidentified people in connection with the crime and cremated his father’s body, the police said.

    As per the police, Vimal’s three aides are Arun Rawat, 19, Arun Rawat, 20, and Sumit Gautam, 19. All of them are labourers and hail from Malihabad.

    “The four accused have been booked under IPC section 302 (for murder),” said DCP (East), Rahul Raj.

    —IANS

